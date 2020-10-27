Man arrested in connection to Pike County shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man who was able to evade deputies most of the day Monday has been taken into custody.

Patrick Jackson was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened early in the morning on Green Ridge Road in Pike County. Investigators say they found the victim laying in the yard with gunshot wounds.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department Jackson was found at a home in Cynthiana. He is charged with felonious assault.

Deputies from Pike and Highland Counties and agents from the State Fire Marshall’s Office set up a perimeter around the residence at 92 Barrett Mill Road in Cynthiana where they executed a search warrant to find him.

His case will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.