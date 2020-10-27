Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to Pike County shooting

He is charged with felonious assault.
He is charged with felonious assault.
He is charged with felonious assault.(WSAZ, Pike County, Ohio Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man who was able to evade deputies most of the day Monday has been taken into custody.

Patrick Jackson was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened early in the morning on Green Ridge Road in Pike County. Investigators say they found the victim laying in the yard with gunshot wounds.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department Jackson was found at a home in Cynthiana. He is charged with felonious assault.

Deputies from Pike and Highland Counties and agents from the State Fire Marshall’s Office set up a perimeter around the residence at 92 Barrett Mill Road in Cynthiana where they executed a search warrant to find him.

His case will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Crews on scene of structure fire in Charleston

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The fire is on the 300 block of Swarthmore Avenue in Charleston.

National

Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Barrett is the third Justice nominated and confirmed by President Trump since he was elected.

National

Trump, Biden hit battleground Pennsylvania amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and KEVIN FREKING
The final days of the campaign are crystalizing the starkly different approaches Trump and Biden have taken to address the worst public health crisis in a century — with risks for each candidate.

Local

Surge in COVID-19 cases expected in coming months

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
COVID-19 cases are expected to surge across the state following national trends.

Latest News

Local

45 missing children recovered after month long operation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Four of the children were found in our area.

Local

Employee at Kanawha County Assessor’s Office tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The press release said the employee had limited access to the public and proper protocols are being followed.

Local

Two deaths, 36 more COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 780 active cases.

Local

Two die in connection to COVID-19 in Gallia County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 13 deaths overall since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local

42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Nine additional people have recovered. There have been 628 recoveries since the pandemic started.

Local

Governor Andy Beshear gives recommendations to red counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The governor said as of Monday, the state has more red counties than ever.