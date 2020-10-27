Man arrested on drug charges in Russell

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Greenup County was arrested Tuesday on drug charges, according to the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force.

Lajuan Wilkerson, 34, of Russell, was taken into custody in the 1100 block of Riverview Road in Russell after investigators seized about 255 grams of crystal meth and a firearm.

Wilkerson faces three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, and investigators are also seeking federal charges.

He was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.