Man arrested shortly after sentencing in separate case

The Meigs County Sheriff's Office found multiple stolen items Monday afternoon, at the home of a man who was sentenced on separate crimes Monday morning.(Meigs County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced for a 2019 incident, arrested on new charges, and taken to jail all in a matter of hours Monday.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says David J. Cline, 49 of Long Bottom, was arrested Monday after a search warrant turned up several stolen items and a marijuana growing operation.

The items were found in the 36000 block of School House Rd.

Cline had been sentenced to five years of Community Control on Monday morning, over the findings of a 2019 search warrant.

The Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office filed a violation of Community Control against Cline over the new incident Monday afternoon.

Deputies say they found a stolen industrial pressure washer, a stolen generator, a stolen air compressor and a stolen gun on the property Monday, after they obtained a search warrant. Deputies say they also found a marijuana grow operation and 100 lbs. of marijuana.

“If you’re out there and you’re dealing drugs or stealing from the hard-working folks of this county, you will be caught and charged for your actions,” Sheriff Keith Wood said. "I hope this is a lesson learned the hard way for Mr. Cline, straighten up, or take your crimes elsewhere.”

