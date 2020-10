HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall game against FIU scheduled for Friday night has been postponed.

Sources tell WSAZ that FIU is having COVID-19 issues.

The Thundering Herd and Panthers were scheduled to play Friday night at 7 p.m. in Miami.

There’s no word on a possible makeup date.

