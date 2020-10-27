Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest of wanted felon

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man wanted as armed and dangerous and with felony arrest warrants was arrested Monday after an altercation with a Kentucky State Trooper, and a multi-county pursuit.

Police say it began when the Prestonsburg 911 Center received multiple calls about a Kentucky State Trooper in an altercation with a man on the side of US 23 near Tiger Mart.

Investigators say that man was Robert Smith, of Van Lear.

Smith was able to escape from the trooper and lead officers on a high-speed chase through downtown Prestonsburg.

Police say he was driving recklessly, almost hitting other drivers head-on, and attempting to ram cruisers.

As police attempted to stop the vehicle, it jumped the median and continued to flee from officers, striking several vehicles.

Police say the vehicle exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, Smith lost control of the vehicle and rolled the vehicle multiple times. He then exited the vehicle and fled on foot for a short distance before being apprehended by officers.

A firearm and methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.

Smith was taken to a nearby hospital for clearance and will be lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.

His charges include: Absconding from Parole; Assault 3rd, Police Officer; Four Counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st, Police Officer; DUI 1st, Aggravating Circumstances; Fleeing/Evading Police 1st Degree Motor Vehicle and On Foot; Speeding 26 miles per hour or greater over limit; Reckless driving; Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st, Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Resisting Arrest; Failure to wear seat belts.

More charges are pending.

