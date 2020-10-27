Advertisement

Ohio AG details alleged Portsmouth human trafficking case

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Days after a prominent Portsmouth attorney was indicted on 18 charges related to human trafficking, WSAZ is learning new details about the case.

Michael Mearan was arraigned Monday on the charges. He pleaded not guilty and a judge set a $300,000 bond.

“He was a criminal defense lawyer and used his position in the system, his specialized knowledge, to access women who have been trafficked and arrested for solicitation and set up is own business trafficking women," said Attorney General Dave Yost. "It’s been a long time coming. I’m glad to see that coming to fruition.”

The six page indictment outlines incidents from Feb. 2003 to May 2018 where the former city councilman promoted prostitution by unlawfully “supervising, manage, or control the activities of a prostitute in engaging in sexual activity for hire.”

He’s also accused of compelling prostitution for “compelling victims to engage in sexual activity.”

“People were afraid to talk,” Yost said exclusively to WSAZ. “Our survivors were afraid that they wouldn’t be believed, and he played on that actually, and that was his method of operating.”

Yost says some of Mearan’s victims were former clients.

“It’s common among predators, and human traffickers, to take people who already have issues, maybe something in their background or criminal history, and they tell them, ‘Nobody will ever believe you.’”

The indictments list six victims. Yost says their stories of what happened to them were very similar.

“In the Me Too movement, when you start hearing two, three, four, five, or in this case six women who all have eerily similar stories, those kinds of credibility issues take a back seat,” said Yost. “Whether it is Harvey Weinstein or this defendant, the weight of that collective testimony starts to have its own credibility.”

Yost could not comment on the potential for more charges against Mearan. He did say the investigation is still ongoing and did not rule out more arrests.

