Polling location reopens after worker tested COVID-19 positive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Earlier this week, voting officers in Kanawha County hit a bump in the road after a poll worker in Nitro tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive case came from a poll worker at the Nitro Police Department.

Officials say this positive case knocked out four poll workers for early voting -- one infected and three quarantined people.

While the other workers rest at home, the Nitro voting location reopened Tuesday. New workers were brought in to handle the site.

Now, Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick is working to make sure she has enough workers to go around for the election season.

"I’m going to have some alternates, and I’m going to have a class for some of them on Sunday,' McCormick said.

She says the alternate will fill in if someone can’t make it to their polling location to work on Election Day.

If another case pops up during early voting, officials say the same protocols will be put into effect.

That means officials will close down the location for deep cleaning and reopen it the next day with new polling employees.

There are also plans for Election Day, should a poll worker test positive for the virus.

“If it happens on a Monday and we get a lot of calls, then we are going to have to just get workers into those precincts,” McCormick said. She claims it will be too late to get the word out in time.

McCormick says COVID-19 is unpredictable, so voters need to be patient as the county works to hold a safe election.

