Putnam County Schools estimate virtual learning students for next quarter

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At the nine-week mark into the school year, students who attend Putnam County Schools can change their registration from virtual to in-person or vice-versa.

This is the first of those transitions in the school district, and the deadline to make that change has passed.

As the second quarter comes up, Putnam County Schools came out with an estimate of what those numbers will look like for the classroom.

Hurricane High School Principal P.E. McClanahan says they are ready as educators and prepare to make changes.

“We’ll be ready to roll on November 4th,” McClanahan said. “That is the first day of the second nine weeks.”

Numbers continue to vary for Putnam County Schools. The final percentages will come out in early November.

The school district said initially a survey showed about 30 percent of students were going virtual, but that number may have changed since parents were allowed to make a change following that survey.

“We probably had about a quarter to a third enrolled in virtual to start off,” said P.E. McClanahan.

The school district came out with an estimate of how many students made a change.

In quarter two, an estimated 40 percent will learn virtually.

Breaking the numbers down, almost 50 percent of all high school students signed up for virtual, middle schools is at almost 30 percent virtual, and elementary is at 40 percent virtual for the second quarter.

In the next week, educators at Hurricane High School will work to make schedule changes for students who made a change.

“Almost literally we have technology to help us but we do some hand sifting of scheduling, as well,” McClanahan said.

It’s a challenge McClanahan said they will work on in the coming days. He said their goal is to keep students who make a change with the same teacher.

“If someone moves either direction, we have a good chance to keep them with that teacher, and that is our goal,” he said.

McClanahan said many teachers educate both virtually and in the classroom.

Students can sign up for virtual or in-person and make a change before the third nine weeks and also before the fourth nine weeks.

