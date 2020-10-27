Roane County EMS relying on new levy passage

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are three levies up for renewal on the ballot in Roane County, including one that funds the fire departments, ambulance service and libraries.

The levy needs 60 percent approval to be renewed for the next four years, providing critical funding to life saving programs.

In June, we reported Roane County EMS was about to run out of money after the cancellation of a contract with Roane General Hospital. EMS Director Jody Ratliff proposed separating the department from the 40-year-old joint levy and raising the needed money through a new ordinance, but the County Commission decided it was easier to just revise the current levy.

“What’s the cheapest way to do it, what’s the best way to fund us?" Ratliff said. “As we looked at everything, the County Commission came up with the game plan and they found the best way to do it was through the levy, to keep the levy going, keep all three of us on the levy. That was the cheapest way and to get us to where we needed to be.”

Roane County EMS currently has an average response time around 20 minutes per call, Ratliff said. That is about half the national average of 35-minute response time in rural areas, but could increase greatly if the service is forced to cut an ambulance.

“We are tapping into every funding that we can possibly find, and getting money from everywhere we can find money at," Ratliff said. "Even if it is $10 here or $10 there, whatever we can do to keep funding coming in. Getting that money from the county is a huge deal for us.”

Ratliff said the new levy averages a $1 increase per month per household across the county. The funds will be used to ensure three ambulances are on staffed and on duty across the county at all times.

“I think they should just leave the thing the way it is,” Spencer resident Ronald Greathouse said. “I think right now with this coronavirus going around, people can’t afford the prices. I mean it’s ridiculous the way prices are.”

Greathouse said he is not supporting the levy because his budget’s already tight on a fixed income during the pandemic. He said it’s tough for others who are not working.

Joel Carey, of Spencer, said people should support the levy, even if they don’t have a lot of extra money.

“I just won’t stop at McDonald’s,” Carey said. “This money is going into the county and I have been seeing a lot of work going on here, so I am behind it. You can’t move forward without the money. It’s a bad time for it, but we’ve got to go, we’ve got to keep moving.”

Roane EMS has been working extremely hard during the pandemic, transporting COVID patients in addition to normal calls, Ratliff said. That includes having to purchase cleaning equipment and special transportation tools to keep patients, employees and hospital staff safe.

“This levy helps us keep trucks on the road,” Ratliff said. “It keeps three trucks on the road, it helps keep our equipment up to date, helps us keep our education up to date, which is great for the whole county.”

