Tough losses forAshland & Russell in Elite 8

(WSAZ) - The Ashland boys and Russell girls high school soccer teams had a chance to make it to the Final Four in the state tournament but fell short of that goal Monday night. The Tomcats lost to Corbin by a final of 3-0 and they finish 2020 with 10 wins. The Red Devils lost in penalty kicks to North Laurel 4-2. The two teams battled to a 2-2 match before settling it with PK’s. Here are the highlights from both games that aired on WSAZ Sports.

