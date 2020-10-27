Advertisement

Tough losses forAshland & Russell in Elite 8

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - The Ashland boys and Russell girls high school soccer teams had a chance to make it to the Final Four in the state tournament but fell short of that goal Monday night. The Tomcats lost to Corbin by a final of 3-0 and they finish 2020 with 10 wins. The Red Devils lost in penalty kicks to North Laurel 4-2. The two teams battled to a 2-2 match before settling it with PK’s. Here are the highlights from both games that aired on WSAZ Sports.

