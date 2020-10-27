Transportation worker for Cabell County Schools tests positive for COVID-19

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A transportation worker with Cabell County Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person last reported for work on Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to the school system.

The employee’s exact job is not being disclosed because of HIPPA, however a news release says as a result of the positive test, two people at South Side Elementary and Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine.

The contact tracing was done through the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

The news release goes on to say that all schools remain open and on the blended schedule announced previously.

