Trick-or-treat changes for Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some cities are changing the dates and times of their trick-or-treats.

Cabell County Commission says trick-or-treat for the county will now be held on Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This includes Barboursville and Milton.

All were originally scheduled for Thursday evening.

The city of Huntington also announced at City Council on Monday night that they will also hold trick-or-treat on Saturday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They were originally going to hold it on Thursday, October 29, but have decided to delay it due to inclement weather on Thursday.

