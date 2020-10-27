Advertisement

Trick-or-treat changes for Cabell County

Two cities are changing the dates and times of their trick-or-treats.
Two cities are changing the dates and times of their trick-or-treats.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some cities are changing the dates and times of their trick-or-treats.

Cabell County Commission says trick-or-treat for the county will now be held on Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This includes Barboursville and Milton.

All were originally scheduled for Thursday evening.

The city of Huntington also announced at City Council on Monday night that they will also hold trick-or-treat on Saturday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They were originally going to hold it on Thursday, October 29, but have decided to delay it due to inclement weather on Thursday.

For a full list of trick-or-treat dates and times across the tri-state, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Huntington Health and Rehab sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is considered an outbreak.

Local

Man arrested after crime spree

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini says his deputies and detectives were working on several thefts from vehicles in the Rosemount area in early October.

Local

Eight COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 27, 2020, there have been 742,191 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 22,706 total cases and 432 deaths.

Local

UPDATE | Names released in deputy-involved shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting happened Thursday evening on Kettle Road near the Kanawha County line.

Latest News

News

Man arrested shortly after sentencing in separate case

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man was sentenced for a 2019 incident, arrested on new charges, and taken to jail all in a matter of hours Monday.

Local

McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath appeared at a Monday night forum on KET.

VOD Recordings

KY HS SOCCER MATCHES

Updated: 12 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Local

Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest of wanted felon

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say that man was Robert Smith, of Van Lear.

News

Woman badly burned in house fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The victim's family says she suffered burns on nearly her entire body.

Local

Ohio AG details alleged Portsmouth human trafficking case

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Days after a prominent Portsmouth attorney was indicted on 18 charges related to human trafficking, WSAZ is learning new details about the case.