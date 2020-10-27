Trick-or-treat rescheduled to Saturday in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Trick-or-treat has been rescheduled to Saturday in Ashland because of the threat of rain Thursday.

The Ashland Board of Commissioners made that announcement Tuesday.

Commissioners say the neighborhood trick-or-treat will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, while the Central Park drive-thru event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. that same night, as supplies last.

