Advertisement

United Way of Northeast Kentucky

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jerri Compton, the executive director of United Way of Northeast Kentucky, was on Studio 3 Monday talking about the organization and the services they provide to their communities.

Compton also discussed the Fall fundraising campaign and the ways people can easily donate.

If you would like to make a contribution, click here.

You can also learn more about United Way of Northeast Kentucky by watching the video above, or by visiting their website, and Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 10-27-20

Updated: 26 minutes ago
WV Lottery Drawing

News

Polling site reopens in Kanawha County after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Polling site reopens in Kanawha County after positive COVID-19 case

News

United Way of Northeast Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jerri Compton with United Way of Northeast Kentucky was on Studio 3 discussing the services they provide, and their fundraising efforts.

News

‘Tis the season for scammers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Shoppers are beginning their holiday shopping sooner than ever before. The holiday season is a scammer’s favorite time to take advantage of someone.

Latest News

News

DECISION 2020 | Election Security

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
“Whenever you increase the absentee ballot process you increase the opportunities for either fraud or irregularities to occur,” said West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

News

Roane County EMS relying on new levy passage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The increased levy up for renewal is replacing an ordinance the EMS department requested over the summer to help it stay afloat.

News

Roane County EMS relying on new levy passage

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Putnam County Schools estimate virtual learning students for next quarter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
At the nine-week mark, students can change their registration from virtual to in-person or vice-versa.

Video

How to make your own Halloween candy chute

Updated: 2 hours ago
How to make your own Halloween candy chute

Video

Smith Academy of Salon Professionals on First Look at Four

Updated: 2 hours ago
Smith Academy of Salon Professionals on First Look at Four