Upgrades coming to power grids in Kanawha County

HERNSHAW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Appalachian Power announced they have planned upgrades to power grids in Kanawha County.

A release from Appalachian Power says that the improvements will be coming to the Hernshaw area. Four miles of electric transmission line will be built, installed, and relocated to reduce the chance of landslides in the area. The current lines will be retired.

“The existing transmission lines date back almost 100 years,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “Retiring the lines and building a new line with modern equipment helps to strengthen the local power grid and improves electric reliability for customers. The location of the new line also allows us to more easily access the line to conduct maintenance.”

The upgrades begin at a substation on Four Mile Hollow Road in Hernshaw and continue east for approximately 4 miles, passing Lens Creek Road and I-64/I-77. The upgrades will end along the Kanawha River in Marmet.

Officials say construction of the Hernshaw Area Improvements Project is expected to begin in late 2021 and be completed by the end of 2022.

