17 deaths, over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - 17 more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 2,607 new positive cases reported within the last 24 hours.

There have been 173 additional hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, October 28, there have been 205,347 cases overall, 5,256 deaths and 18,606 hospitalizations.

163,472 Ohioans have presumed recovered from the virus.

