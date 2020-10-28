Advertisement

2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Greenup County

Two more COVID-19 deaths are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Two more COVID-19 deaths are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two more COVID-19 deaths are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday, saying the latest deaths involved an 82-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman. That brings the countywide death toll to 13.

In addition, nine new cases are reported – ranging in ages from 18 to 86 years.

Overall, there have been 647 positive cases in the county, 512 which have recovered.

One hundred twenty-two cases remain active.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Kentucky man riding 400 miles on horseback to West Virginia in memory of father

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky man riding 400 miles on horseback to West Virginia in memory of father

News

St. Albans Police help child after abduction scare

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

St. Albans Police help child after abduction scare

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Police found the suspect after ensuring the child was safe.

Local

Outbreak reported at nursing home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Kentucky Public Health, Riverview Healthcare Center has 11 new resident cases.

Latest News

Local

Multiple vehicle accident on Oakwood Bridge snarls I-64 traffic in Charleston

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as the slow lane is shut down.

Local

Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 53 additional cases, bringing the total number to 3,591.

Local

21 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The cases range from a 4-year-old boy to a 77-year-old man.

Local

Kentucky surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,864 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kentucky within the last 24 hours.

Local

Voting in Jackson County consolidated to 4 polling locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Election Day is set to look a little different in Jackson County, Ohio.

Local

Portsmouth lawyer out on bond

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Michael Mearan, 74, faces more than 70 years in prison if convicted