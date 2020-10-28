2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two more COVID-19 deaths are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday, saying the latest deaths involved an 82-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman. That brings the countywide death toll to 13.

In addition, nine new cases are reported – ranging in ages from 18 to 86 years.

Overall, there have been 647 positive cases in the county, 512 which have recovered.

One hundred twenty-two cases remain active.

