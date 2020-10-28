21 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday, saying the cases range from a 4-year-old boy to a 77-year-old man.

A woman in her 60s is in hospital isolation.

Overall, the county has had 726 cases, 514 which have recovered.

Health department officials advise anyone who attended the Tri-State Revival of Hope from Oct. 16 to 18 at the House of Grace and the Riverfront could be a contact to positive COVID-19 cases connected with the event.

They’re advised to monitor for symptoms and consider getting tested.

