5 arrested on drug charges in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A traffic stop Tuesday in Greenup County led to five drug-related arrests, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened near the intersection of state Route 7 and Big White Oak. They seized several ounces of crystal ice, marijuana, Xanax pills, cocaine and cash.

That stop led to the execution of a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of state Route 2070 where deputies found cocaine, crystal meth, Xanax pills, marijuana and five firearms.

The following suspects face charges in connection with the case: Ollin Monroe Driggers III of Greenup, Crystal Dawn Elliot of Grayson, and Eric James Howard, Taffy Lynn Gilliam, and Eric S. Howard, all of Load, Kentucky.

Investigators say the bust helped remove about a pound of crystal methamphetamine from the streets.

