Amber Alert issued for missing 2-month-old girl in N.Y.

(Gray News) - The Orleans County Sheriff Office activated the New York State Amber Alert for a missing 2-month-old girl Wednesday.

Officials are investigating a child abduction that occurred at 4287 Manning Road, in Holley, New York at about 8 a.m.

The child, Natalie R. Huntington, is a white female with black hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 20 inches tall.

A car seat with a pink cover was taken with the child.

The suspect, Kevin A. Huntington Jr. is 16 years old with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

A second suspect, Alyssa M. Bel is 15 years old with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Orleans County Sheriff Office at 866-697-2623 or call 911.

