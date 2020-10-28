Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-month-old girl in N.Y.

An Amber Alert was issued in New York for Natalie R. Huntington, a missing 2-month-old girl.
An Amber Alert was issued in New York for Natalie R. Huntington, a missing 2-month-old girl.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Orleans County Sheriff Office activated the New York State Amber Alert for a missing 2-month-old girl Wednesday.

Officials are investigating a child abduction that occurred at 4287 Manning Road, in Holley, New York at about 8 a.m.

The child, Natalie R. Huntington, is a white female with black hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 20 inches tall.

A car seat with a pink cover was taken with the child.

The suspect, Kevin A. Huntington Jr. is 16 years old with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

A second suspect, Alyssa M. Bel is 15 years old with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

Kevin A. Huntington Jr.,16, and Alyssa M. Bel, 15, are suspects in the abduction of a 2-month-old girl in New York. Officials issued an Amber Alert for Natalie R. Huntington.
Kevin A. Huntington Jr.,16, and Alyssa M. Bel, 15, are suspects in the abduction of a 2-month-old girl in New York. Officials issued an Amber Alert for Natalie R. Huntington.(MissingKids.org)

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Orleans County Sheriff Office at 866-697-2623 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Peaceful protest gives way to more unrest in Philadelphia

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By CLAUDIA LAUER
The death of Walter Wallace Jr., who was fatally shot by police Monday after authorities say he ignored orders to drop a knife, came amid already heightened tensions in the battleground state just days before the election.

Local

Portsmouth lawyer out on bond

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Michael Mearan, 74, faces more than 70 years in prison if convicted

Local

Governor DeWine announces $5 billion to support economy and employers

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Dewine announced on Wednesday that he is asking the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation to approve a dividend that’s early four times the size of the last one and is the largest dividend the BWC has ever issued.

National

Hurricane Zeta now Cat. 2, speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Latest News

National

Stock rout deepens as S&P 500 drops 2.7%, Dow falls 770

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By STAN CHOE
Stocks of companies that most need the coronavirus to abate for their businesses to get back to normal were slumping to some of the sharpest losses.

National

Calmer California winds help firefighters beat back 2 blazes

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities lifted some evacuation orders Tuesday as winds began subsiding and containment was increased for the massive wildfires in brushy hills above cities in Orange County.

Local

17 deaths, over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 173 additional hospitalizations.

National

2021 Boston Marathon postponed, ‘at least’ until the fall

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Next year’s Boston Marathon has been postponed.

National Politics

Biden vows not to make ‘false promises’ about pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.

Local

Third person from correctional facility dies in connection to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
He made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.