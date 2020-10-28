Advertisement

Boyd County QRT program seeing successes a year into service

Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The drug epidemic has not taken a back seat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates are working hard to help addicts seek treatment.

It’s been a little over a year since the Boyd County Quick Response Team launched, and in that time, they have been saving and changing lives.

“After an overdose, the pain of the overdose is still present,” said Cody Williams, peer support specialist with Pathways.

Williams understands the pain. He’s been in recovery for five years. He says he uses his experience to connect with addicts when he follows up with them after overdose calls.

“I don’t have any fancy numbers or letters after my name. I’m not a counselor or a therapist. I’m a peer support specialist. I’m able to relate to the overdose survivors on that front.”

After first responders report to an overdose, Williams and the QRT will follow up one or two days later to meet with the patient. They tell them about treatment options, and in several cases, have been able to connect patients to facilities.

To date, 26 have gone through treatment.

The program is modeled after one in Huntington. Pathways followed that group around and asked them questions, and still lean on them for guidance.

“They have set a national standard,” said Rebecca Bauder. “So we did meet and follow them...we rely on their guidance and advice quite a bit.”

Anyone looking for help can call the 24/7 Pathways crisis line at 606-324-1141.

