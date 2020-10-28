Advertisement

Community rallies for family of mother who died of COVID-19, never got to hold her baby

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Even some of the saddest stories in life contain moments of joy -- and even pure happiness.

When Michael Carroll of Huntington lost his wife to COVID-19, finding any joy probably seemed impossible.

Renee was 44 years old and was 36 weeks pregnant when she and Michael both tested positive for the virus.

After her C-section, she was put on life support and was never able to hold or see her baby.

Renee died 15 days later.

But Michael brought baby Anniston home. She’s blessed with perfect health, and the family’s blessed with incredible community support.

It goes without saying, the medical bills are huge. So the owners of Pizza 314 in Huntington’s Westmoreland community did a fundraiser and pulled in $2,500.

“We were just trying to help, so I was really surprised when I had some people showing up from the community,” said Kyle Ramey, co-owner of Pizza 314.

Michael also said he’s had a lot of support from Christ Temple and several other churches in the area.

