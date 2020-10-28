Couple sentenced after dog attacking cat leads to big meth bust

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A couple has been sentenced after a dog attacking a cat lead to a drug bust.

According to the Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Kentucky, Franklin Certain, 38, and Rikki Wurts, 24, were sentenced to 120 months and 70 months in prison.

This is for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

In April 2019, law enforcement responded to an animal complaint on Gallaher Drive. A woman said a pit bull was attacking her cat. Police showed up a neighbor’s house. They checked the name of the man who lives in the house and learned there as already an outstanding traffic warrant for his arrest.

Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley says when the officer told the man he was under arrest, the man assaulted him.

Kelley says more officers went to the house and found $243,000 worth of meth in the home, along with a small amount of marijuana, $4,300 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Certain and Wurts, both who lived in the home, were arrested.

The two pleaded guilty in March 2020.

Officials say they must serve 85% of their prison sentence. Once released, Certain will be under supervision by the U.S. Probation Office for five years. Wurts will also be under supervision for five years.

The investigation was conducted by DEA, Ashland Police Department, and Flatwoods Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Greenfield.

