Advertisement

Courthouse closes due to coronavirus

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Courthouse is closed.

County Judge Executive Robert W. Carpenter says on Wednesday that it’s closed for a deep cleaning due to coronavirus-related cases.

You can still vote by entering the Fiscal Court Room from the outside on the jail side of the building.

The courthouse is set to reopen on Monday, November 2.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

School switches to remote learning

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Several members of the teaching staff are currently being quarantined, leaving a significant number of people being able to work in person.

Local

Person taken to hospital after picking up syringe in parking lot

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened at the facility in the 1500 block of Washington Street East Wednesday morning.

Local

Couple sentenced after dog attacking cat leads to big meth bust

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Kentucky, Franklin Certain, 38, and Rikki Wurts, 24, were sentenced.

Local

One arrested in connection to copper theft from elementary school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Chesapeake Police Department says Chesapeake Elementary School was broken into through a crawl space by two people.

Latest News

Local

Three deaths associated with outbreak at long-term care facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That’s according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday.

Local

High school closes due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This positive case and first line of exposures are not considered an outbreak, according to the school district.

Local

Four COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, over 18,000 recover

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are currently 4,557 active cases as of October 28.

Local

Mingo County is in red

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Mingo County is now in the red on the County Alert System map.

Local

Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The superintendent tested positive Tuesday on a rapid COVID-19 test.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Drab, But Better Than Tomorrow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
A warm and humid flow of air from the Gulf and a stalled front will provide the conduits for a Thursday soaker. Tony headlines the rainy weather to come