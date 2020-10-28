Courthouse closes due to coronavirus

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Courthouse is closed.

County Judge Executive Robert W. Carpenter says on Wednesday that it’s closed for a deep cleaning due to coronavirus-related cases.

You can still vote by entering the Fiscal Court Room from the outside on the jail side of the building.

The courthouse is set to reopen on Monday, November 2.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.