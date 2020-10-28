Advertisement

Four COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, over 18,000 recover

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four additional people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 28, 2020, there have been 747,304 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 23,064 total cases and 436 deaths.

The deaths include a 77-year old male from Upshur County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, and an 84-year old female from Ohio County.

There are currently 4,557 active cases as of October 28.

18,071 have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (181), Berkeley (1,604), Boone (353), Braxton (65), Brooke (226), Cabell (1,427), Calhoun (35), Clay (62), Doddridge (71), Fayette (776), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (195), Hampshire (130), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (649), Jackson (386), Jefferson (599), Kanawha (3,650), Lewis (87), Lincoln (249), Logan (757), Marion (380), Marshall (329), Mason (175), McDowell (122), Mercer (748), Mineral (219), Mingo (600), Monongalia (2,307), Monroe (251), Morgan (150), Nicholas (183), Ohio (541), Pendleton (76), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (70), Preston (199), Putnam (879), Raleigh (798), Randolph (416), Ritchie (37), Roane (106), Summers (112), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (33), Upshur (263), Wayne (586), Webster (31), Wetzel (178), Wirt (53), Wood (591), Wyoming (285).

