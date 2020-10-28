Advertisement

Fugitive from justice arrested in Wayne County

A fugitive from justice was arrested Tuesday evening in Wayne County.
A fugitive from justice was arrested Tuesday evening in Wayne County.(Wayne County Sheriff's office)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fugitive from justice was arrested Tuesday evening in Wayne County.

According to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s office, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit made a traffic stop on a fugitive from Kentucky.

During the stop, the Unit seized a distribution quantity of crystal methamphetamine and heroin and fentanyl that was hidden on a woman inside the vehicle.

Sheriff Rick Thompson said that Tommy Evans and Sarah Debord are charged with possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute crystal methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and pseudoephedrine altered.

The West Virginia State Police assisted and arrested Tommy Evans for the fugitive from justice warrant.

The Kenova Police Department assisted on the traffic stop.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

W.Va. utility bill help available

Updated: 26 minutes ago
WSAZ Today

News

Huntington hosting broadband public meeting

Updated: 29 minutes ago
WSAZ Today

News

Postal services recommends delivering absentee ballots in person

Updated: 31 minutes ago
WSAZ Today

News

In-person students to return four days a week in Mason County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Mason County students who chose in-person will be able to go back four days a week on Nov. 16.

Latest News

News

Overdose numbers up during pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Preliminary data from nine states shows drug-related deaths are on track to reach record highs this year.

VOD Recordings

WV State Regional Soccer Finals

Updated: 8 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Local

Community rallies for family of mother who died of COVID-19, never got to hold her baby

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Renee Carroll was 44 years old and was 36 weeks pregnant when she and her husband Michael both tested positive for the virus.

News

Overdose numbers up during pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Preliminary data from 9 states show drug-related deaths are on track to reach record highs this year.

Local

Boyd County QRT program seeing successes a year into service

Updated: 9 hours ago
It’s been a little over a year since the Boyd County Quick Response Team launched, and in that time, they have been saving and changing lives.

Local

5 arrested on drug charges in Greenup County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say the traffic stop happened near the intersection of state Route 7 and Big White Oak, which led to the search of a home in the county.