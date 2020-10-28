Fugitive from justice arrested in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fugitive from justice was arrested Tuesday evening in Wayne County.

According to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s office, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit made a traffic stop on a fugitive from Kentucky.

During the stop, the Unit seized a distribution quantity of crystal methamphetamine and heroin and fentanyl that was hidden on a woman inside the vehicle.

Sheriff Rick Thompson said that Tommy Evans and Sarah Debord are charged with possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute crystal methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and pseudoephedrine altered.

The West Virginia State Police assisted and arrested Tommy Evans for the fugitive from justice warrant.

The Kenova Police Department assisted on the traffic stop.

