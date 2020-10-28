Gov. Beshear announces highest number of cases ever reported on a Tuesday; positivity rate nears six percent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,786 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 99,637 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.97 percent positivity rate.

There were 18 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,428.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 99-year-old woman from Christian County; a 79-year-old woman from Henderson County; a 70-year-old woman from Hopkins County; three women, ages 79, 82 and 86, and five men, ages 62, 62, 70, 88 and 93, from Jefferson County; two men, ages 96 and 97, from Jessamine County; a 76-year-old man from Nicholas County; a 72-year-old man from Ohio County; two women, ages 77 and 91, from Scott County; and a 72-year-old woman from Wayne County.

As of Tuesday, 913 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 233 are in the ICU, and 115 are on ventilators. At least 18,045 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

