Governor DeWine announces $5 billion to support economy and employers
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced $5 billion to support Ohio’s economy and employers.
Governor Dewine announced on Wednesday that he is asking the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation to approve a dividend that’s early four times the size of the last one and is the largest dividend the BWC has ever issued.
There was one issued in April worth $1.54 billion and one in October work $1.34 billion.
This one worth $5 billion is set for December, if approved.
This is a developing story.
