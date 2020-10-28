Governor DeWine announces $5 billion to support economy and employers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced $5 billion to support Ohio’s economy and employers.

Governor Dewine announced on Wednesday that he is asking the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation to approve a dividend that’s early four times the size of the last one and is the largest dividend the BWC has ever issued.

There was one issued in April worth $1.54 billion and one in October work $1.34 billion.

This one worth $5 billion is set for December, if approved.

This is a developing story.

