GW & Midland sending soccer teams to states

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both the boys and girls soccer teams for George Washington are heading to the state soccer tournament November 6th and 7th. They beat Oak Hill Tuesday night in Charleston. The boys team won 5-0 while the girls defeated the Red Devils 8-0. The Cabell Midland boys shut out Hurricane 2-0 but the Midland girls were not so fortunate as they lost to Parkersburg South. Here are the highlights from the GW games that aired on WSAZ.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

