High school closes due to COVID-19

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lincoln County High School will be remote only for at least the rest of the week.

According to the Lincoln County School District, the Lincoln County Health Department has finished contact tracing related to a positive coronavirus case among staff members at the high school. This lead to a number of additional staff members to quarantine.

This positive case and first line of exposures are not considered an outbreak, according to the school district.

However, the school district says the number of staff quarantined combined with a shortage of substitutes has caused the high school to switch to remote learning.

The high school will provide remote instruction through at least October 30.

Officials say staff members who have not been asked to quarantine have been told to report to the school.

Extracurricular activities will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

