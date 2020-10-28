In-person students to return four days a week in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students who chose the in-person option will return to school four days a week, Monday through Thursday, with Friday being a virtual learning day.

“It’s just something that a lot of our parents are wanting,” said Board member Jared Billings, who made the motion. “I feel we need to get our kids back in school but as safely as possible.”

Currently, anyone who chose the in-person option is under the blended learning model and only going to school two days a week while the other three days are virtual.

“The blended learning was a good compromise,” said parent Sherill Hoffman. “It’s impossible to distance (and) I just don’t understand what has changed just here in the last few weeks, our numbers are still rising.”

Currently, students in the elementary levels are not required to wear masks at all times if social distancing can be maintained. However, under the new plan, all students of all grade levels will be required to wear a face covering except when eating lunch.

“With more kids in the classes, everyone is going to have to wear masks because, social distancing is not going to be able to be done.”

Billings said the board could revert back if case numbers start to spike again.

The board also says moving forward, students will be able to make a one-time change from virtual to in-person, or in-person to virtual, but it has to be done during a nine-week mark.

The change to four-one will go into effect on Nov. 16.

