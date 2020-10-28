Kentucky surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state has reached over 100,000 coronavirus cases.

1,864 new cases have been reported in Kentucky within the last 24 hours, according to Governor Beshear. The total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak is now 101,494.

14 additional deaths in connection to COVID-19 have been reported as of October 28.

18,165 Kentuckians have recovered.

