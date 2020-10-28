Mingo County is in red

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County is now in the red on the County Alert System map.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of October 28, the infection rate is at 42.69. The percent positivity is 8.13.

Wyoming County is also in red.

Mingo County was also reported in the red earlier in October and in September.

