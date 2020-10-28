Advertisement

Mingo County is in red

Mingo County is now in the red on the County Alert System map.
Mingo County is now in the red on the County Alert System map.(WV DHHR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County is now in the red on the County Alert System map.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of October 28, the infection rate is at 42.69. The percent positivity is 8.13.

Wyoming County is also in red.

Mingo County was also reported in the red earlier in October and in September.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

High school closes due to COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This positive case and first line of exposures are not considered an outbreak, according to the school district.

Local

Four COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, over 18,000 recover

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are currently 4,557 active cases as of October 28.

Local

Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The superintendent tested positive Tuesday on a rapid COVID-19 test.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Drab, But Better Than Tomorrow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
A warm and humid flow of air from the Gulf and a stalled front will provide the conduits for a Thursday soaker. Tony headlines the rainy weather to come

Latest News

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

W.Va. utility bill help available

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Huntington hosting broadband public meeting

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Postal services recommends delivering absentee ballots in person

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Local

Fugitive from justice arrested in Wayne County

Updated: 4 hours ago
During a traffic stop in Wayne County, a fugitive from justice was arrested and drugs were seized.

News

In-person students to return four days a week in Mason County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Mason County students who chose in-person will be able to go back four days a week on Nov. 16.