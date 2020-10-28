Advertisement

Interstate 64 East shut down in Nitro/Institute

Crash sends 2 women to the hospital
Interstate 64 is slow going heading east in the Institute area following a crash involving several vehicles.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Drivers heading east on I-64 are being diverted Tuesday night at the Nitro exit following an accident involving several vehicles near the Institute exit that sent two women to the hospital.

The Cross Lanes eastbound entrance ramp is also shut down.

The accident was reported near the Institute exit around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews on the scene say the crash involved two tractor-trailers and a car.

The WV 511 cameras is showing traffic moving very slowly in one eastbound lane.

WSAZ has a crew headed at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

