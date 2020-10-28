Advertisement

One arrested in connection to copper theft from elementary school

The Chesapeake Police Department says Chesapeake Elementary School was broken into through a crawl space by two people.
The Chesapeake Police Department says Chesapeake Elementary School was broken into through a crawl space by two people.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a copper theft from an elementary school.

According to the criminal complaint, it happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, October 18.

The Chesapeake Police Department says Chesapeake Elementary School was broken into through a crawl space by two people. This crawl space leads to a boiler room. All of the water valves were turned off. Police say the two individuals carried multiple tools under the school in order to cut and remove copper water pipe.

A school maintenance man came into work around 4:30 a.m. and police say he possibly scared the suspects and they left. However, the suspects left behind several items including clothing, tools, backpacks, soda pop cans, cigarette butts, and needles with suspected heroin inside. Inside one of the backpacks, police say they found a receipt from Arby’s in Quincy on October 18.

Police say they determined that about 80 to 90 feet of water line was cut out and taken from under the school.

The cost to repair this is upwards of several thousand dollars.

The evidence was then turned over to the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab.

Investigators then got video footage from the school and determined a man and a woman were the suspects.

After police got footage from Arby’s, they positively identified Jessica Barker as the woman who came into the school.

Chesapeake Police say Barker came into the police department and told them that her and a man conspired together the night of the incident to steal copper water pipes from the school. She told police the man wanted her to help him make some money.

Barker, 31, is charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property, grand larceny and conspiracy.

No other arrests have been made.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Couple sentenced after dog attacking cat leads to big meth bust

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Kentucky, Franklin Certain, 38, and Rikki Wurts, 24, were sentenced.

Local

Three deaths associated with outbreak at long-term care facility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That’s according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday.

Local

High school closes due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This positive case and first line of exposures are not considered an outbreak, according to the school district.

Local

Four COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, over 18,000 recover

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are currently 4,557 active cases as of October 28.

Latest News

Local

Mingo County is in red

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Mingo County is now in the red on the County Alert System map.

Local

Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The superintendent tested positive Tuesday on a rapid COVID-19 test.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Drab, But Better Than Tomorrow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
A warm and humid flow of air from the Gulf and a stalled front will provide the conduits for a Thursday soaker. Tony headlines the rainy weather to come

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

W.Va. utility bill help available

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Huntington hosting broadband public meeting

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today