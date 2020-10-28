Overdose numbers up during pandemic

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The opioid epidemic has gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preliminary data from nine states shows drug-related deaths are on track to reach record highs this year.

The state of Kentucky had almost as many overdose deaths by the end of August as it had in all of 2019.

Addiction experts believe job loss, isolation, and disrupted treatment for drug abuse have contributed to the spike.

Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says the city’s overdose numbers have dramatically increased.

In 2019, they had 24 confirmed overdoses with two overdose deaths.

In 2020, with two months still to go, they’ve seen nearly 50 overdoses with seven deaths.

Ironton Municipal Court Judge Kevin Waldo says the shutdown earlier in the year heavily contributed to the increased cases.

“We just basically are kind of homebound, and it’s increased a lot of the problems that relate to drugs,” he said.

“The shutdown certainly did not help,” Wagner said. “You have less people out and more people at home doing illicit drugs.”

The chief says most cases they see are still meth and heroin. She expects overdose deaths to surpass COVID-19 deaths in the area by the end of the year.

“Even if they do make an arrest, we try to get them in drug court where we can go through rehab to try to save these people’s lives,” Wagner said. “These people are our sons, daughters, cousins, moms, dads; they’re somebody’s family member.”

Wagner says they are also seeing an escalation of property crime, now that most aspects of the shutdown have ended, and less people are staying at home.

Wagner is urging anybody with a loved one struggling with drugs to reach out to Ironton police or their drug court.

You can call anonymously at 740-532-5606.

