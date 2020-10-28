Advertisement

Playing Wednesday waiting game

Pick day of week to be followed by rain
Meridian prepares for Hurricane Zeta.
Meridian prepares for Hurricane Zeta.(WTOK)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Awaiting the Zeta’s rain shield

Early Tuesday night the weather was tranquil with an orangey sunset noted in parts of the area. That pretty sky look came courtesy of the daytime cloud deck thinning long enough for breaks in the overcast and milder temperatures.

The clouds will likely re-gather overnight providing a blanket of warming to our atmosphere with temperatures to remain in the 50s.

Meanwhile Tropical Storm Zeta was gathering speed over the open Gulf of Mexico. The former hurricane is still forecasted to retain hurricane status (sustained winds of 74 mph) as it moved toward a Wednesday evening rendezvous with the Louisiana coast. This will be the 7th storm strike at the Bayou State this season with  Cristobal, Marco, Laura, Sally, Beta and Delta all having preceded Zeta. This time around the eye of the storm may very well pass through New Orl4eans.

Zeta will send a shield of new clouds and in time rain our way by Wednesday night. Then as Zeta makes its closest approach to our region on Thursday a soaking 1″-2″ rainfall along with 25 mile per winds will do a real number on the leaves on our trees.

As quickly as it arrives, Zeta will be gone by Friday paving the way for a chilly start to the weekend ahead for high school football Friday night and college football on Saturday (the 'EERS and WILDCAST have home dates).

As for they leaves, they can clog up French and storm drains and create nuisance street and basement flooding while scaling back the beauty of the fall foliage season at its peak.

