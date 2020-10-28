Portsmouth lawyer out on bond

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A lawyer from Portsmouth who was indicted on 18 counts related to human trafficking is out of jail on bond.

According to a prosecutor in Scioto County, the Scioto County Clerk of Courts website says a cash/surety bond for $300,000 was filed on behalf of Michael Mearan through Peach Bonding Company at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday.

Michael Mearan, 74, faces more than 70 years in prison if convicted, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman. They made that announcement Friday.

He was arraigned Monday on the charges. He pleaded not guilty and a judge set a $300,000 bond.

The six page indictment outlines incidents from Feb. 2003 to May 2018 where the former city councilman promoted prostitution by unlawfully “supervising, manage, or control the activities of a prostitute in engaging in sexual activity for hire.”

He’s also accused of compelling prostitution for "compelling victims to engage in sexual activity.

