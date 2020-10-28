Advertisement

Portsmouth lawyer out on bond

A lawyer from Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on 18 counts related to human trafficking that happened during a 15-year span, investigators say.
A lawyer from Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on 18 counts related to human trafficking that happened during a 15-year span, investigators say.(WSAZ with permission)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A lawyer from Portsmouth who was indicted on 18 counts related to human trafficking is out of jail on bond.

According to a prosecutor in Scioto County, the Scioto County Clerk of Courts website says a cash/surety bond for $300,000 was filed on behalf of Michael Mearan through Peach Bonding Company at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday.

Michael Mearan, 74, faces more than 70 years in prison if convicted, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman. They made that announcement Friday.

He was arraigned Monday on the charges. He pleaded not guilty and a judge set a $300,000 bond.

The six page indictment outlines incidents from Feb. 2003 to May 2018 where the former city councilman promoted prostitution by unlawfully “supervising, manage, or control the activities of a prostitute in engaging in sexual activity for hire.”

He’s also accused of compelling prostitution for "compelling victims to engage in sexual activity.

For our previous coverage on this, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Governor DeWine announces $5 billion to support economy and employers

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Dewine announced on Wednesday that he is asking the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation to approve a dividend that’s early four times the size of the last one and is the largest dividend the BWC has ever issued.

Local

17 deaths, over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 173 additional hospitalizations.

Local

Third person from correctional facility dies in connection to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
He made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Local

Courthouse closes due to coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
You can still vote by entering the Fiscal Court Room from the outside on the jail side of the building.

Latest News

Local

School switches to remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Several members of the teaching staff are currently being quarantined, leaving a significant number of people being able to work in person.

Local

Person taken to hospital after picking up syringe in parking lot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened at the facility in the 1500 block of Washington Street East Wednesday morning.

Local

Couple sentenced after dog attacking cat leads to big meth bust

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Kentucky, Franklin Certain, 38, and Rikki Wurts, 24, were sentenced.

Local

One arrested in connection to copper theft from elementary school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Chesapeake Police Department says Chesapeake Elementary School was broken into through a crawl space by two people.

Local

UPDATE | 4th death associated with outbreak at long-term care facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That’s according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday.

Local

High school closes due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This positive case and first line of exposures are not considered an outbreak, according to the school district.