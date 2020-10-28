School switches to remote learning

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Chesapeake High School will switch to remote learning for two weeks.

According to Superintendent Doug Hale, several members of the teaching staff are currently being quarantined, leaving a significant number of people being able to work in person.

The superintendent says there is a non-teaching, extracurricular staff member at Chesapeake High School, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The areas of the building the person was in has been or is being sanitized. The Lawrence County Health Department has worked with administrators to notify those who have been in close contact.

Students are expected to return to the high school for in-person learning on November 12. Those students who choose to attend in person will move back to the hybrid model.

Chesapeake Elementary and Middle Schools will continue with in-person learning.

