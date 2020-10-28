St. Albans Police help child after abduction scare

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A St. Albans family is thankful their children are safe after a close call with a possible abduction on Tuesday morning.

The Roy family’s 12-year-old son was waiting at the bus stop for a Kanawha County Schools meal delivery when he said a dark pickup truck was swerving all over the road as the driver stared at him. The boy got scared and ran home as fast as he could, screaming for his parents as he went into the house.

“He was terrified,” mother Amber Roy said. “It’s not a sound that a mother wants to hear. Not a sound that I will soon forget. He was panicked and crying.”

Roy was asleep after working the overnight shift, startled awake and immediately jumping to the worst case scenario. She called 911 as her husband tried to calm their son and figure out what happened.

St. Albans Police quickly arrived on the scene, asking the boy questions about what happened before noticing he did not get his meal, Roy said. The officers then drove around the neighborhood looking for the school bus to get the meal, along with picking up the shoes that had flown off the boy’s shoes as he sprinted home.

“He was just sure something bad was going to happen,” Roy said. “So he took off running coming home.”

While driving around the area, police recognized the truck and driver based on a description the seventh grader had given them, Roy said. After a conversation with the driver, police determined it was a misunderstanding and there was no danger to the boy.

St. Albans Police officers talked with the Roy family to ensure the son that he did the right thing by getting to safety and alerting adults about the scary situation he experienced. St. Albans Police Sgt. David Griffith said they would rather deal with 100 calls that turn out to be nothing, than a single call where a child is actually harmed.

“Every time we go to something, a lot of time it is nothing,” Sgt. Griffith said. “There are situations we deal with that are real, so it’s very important that you let us know. That’s exactly what we are here for. We are here for the false alarms, just as much as we are here for the real things. We’d rather be safe than sorry in situations, specifically like this.”

Griffith said any child who’s in a scary situation should get to safety as fast as they can. On the way, it’s best to make noise to alert adults and try to remember as much about the suspect as they can. An adult should then contact police immediately to increase the chances of catching the suspect.

“If they can get a description of the person driving, that would be a great indicator,” Griffith said. “Depending on their positioning, I wouldn’t want them to run around behind the vehicle and try to get a license plate number or something like that, because they want to run away from the danger, not to it.”

Roy said the conversation the officers had with her son was very helpful to ensure he is still aware and not afraid to call for help when it is needed. Going forward, Roy said a parent will accompany the boys to the bus stop to make sure nothing like this happens again.

“I didn’t really worry too much about him walking by himself to the bus stop to get his lunch,” Roy said. “I just never really even thought that something like that could possibly happen.”

