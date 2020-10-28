Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The superintendent of Braxton County Schools has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Kathy Hypes, she started to feel poorly Monday afternoon so she went to get tested. The superintendent tested positive Tuesday on a rapid COVID-19 test. She says she hopes it is a false positive, but plans on continuing to self-quarantine until she is told it’s safe for her to return.

The superintendent says she did not come into contact with any students or staff during the time she wasn’t feeling well.

She says she stopped visiting schools three weeks ago when the county began to see an increase in coronavirus cases. The superintendent also advised staff members with Central Office to stop as well.

Central Office will also be closed until Thursday morning to allow for proper cleaning and disinfecting.

