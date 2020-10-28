Third person from correctional facility dies in connection to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says a third person has died in connection to the coronavirus in corrections.

He made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The first inmate from West Virginia died in August.

A second inmate died in connection to the virus in September.

