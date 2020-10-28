Third person from correctional facility dies in connection to COVID-19
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says a third person has died in connection to the coronavirus in corrections.
He made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
The first inmate from West Virginia died in August.
A second inmate died in connection to the virus in September.
This is a developing story.
