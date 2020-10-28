Three deaths associated with outbreak at long-term care facility

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three COVID-19 associated deaths have been reported at the Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center.

That’s according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, WSAZ reported that there were 87 positive residents and 38 positive staff.

This is considered an outbreak.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department says they have been working closely with the WV Bureau of Public Health and the Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center to address the “significant” outbreak of the coronavirus.

Officials say they have taken extensive efforts to isolate and care for these ill patients while protecting those who are well from exposure to the virus.

“In instances of high rates of COVID-19 infections, like we are seeing in Cabell County as well as many other counties in our region and nationwide, outbreaks such as this are more common. Despite health care staff shortages due to infection in the center as well as the community, staffing standards are upheld according to CDC guidance. Extra precautions are used to protect others when these staffing protocols are in place, including strict personal protective equipment use," according to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

The health department says it’s important for the public to take all precautions advised by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, the WV Bureau for Public Health, and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to slow and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Cabell County.

If you want to check if a long-term care facility is experiencing COVID-19 cases, you can click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.