Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

There have been 53 additional cases, bringing the total number to 3,591.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 70-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman have died. This brings the total number of deaths to 107 for the county.

There are 779 active cases.

93 more residents have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,882.

