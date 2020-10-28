Voting in Jackson County consolidated to 4 polling locations

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Election Day in Jackson County will look different from years past.

The Board of Elections has consolidated 13 polling places into just four for the 2020 general election.

“It was a big decision because people are very dedicated to their local polling location,” board member Catherine Smalley said.

The following precincts will go to the one of the four locations:

Jackson Area YMCA Jackson Memorial Building Jackson-Vinton Community Action Madison-Jefferson Bingo Hall All City of Jackson precincts Coal Township precincts All City of Wellston precincts All Village of Oak Hill precincts Lick Township precincts Liberty Township precincts Jackson Township precinct Bloomfield Township precinct Franklin Township precincts Scioto Township precincts Milton Township precinct Hamilton Township precinct Washington Township precinct Jefferson Township precincts Madison Township precincts

The Board of Elections also says precincts may consolidate even more in the future, with the possibility that Jackson, Oak Hill and Wellston high schools serve as polling locations. The board says the earliest this would take place would be for the 2022 midterm elections.

