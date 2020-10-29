Advertisement

13 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Thirteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Thursday.

The latest cases range from an 11-year-old boy to a 77-year-old man. All are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 739 total cases, 517 which have recovered.

There have been 24 deaths.

