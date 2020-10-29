13 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Thursday.

The latest cases range from an 11-year-old boy to a 77-year-old man. All are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 739 total cases, 517 which have recovered.

There have been 24 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.