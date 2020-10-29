14 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Fourteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Thursday, saying the cases range from an 11-year-old girl to a 66-year-old woman. All are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 661 positive cases, 512 which have recovered. One hundred thirty-six cases remain active.

There have been 13 deaths.

