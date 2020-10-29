Advertisement

14 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Fourteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Fourteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Thursday, saying the cases range from an 11-year-old girl to a 66-year-old woman. All are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 661 positive cases, 512 which have recovered. One hundred thirty-six cases remain active.

There have been 13 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect in Charleston murder still at large two months after deadly shooting

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Suspect in Charleston murder still at large two months after deadly shooting

Local

Mingo Central High School reports virtual students falling behind

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Lowe
MCHS says 68 percent of ninth-graders are behind on virtual learning.

Local

Woman living feet away from abandoned home worries about safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
“It’s a pressure on you to know that this is sitting here and could catch your house on fire,” she told us. “You know, if this house catches on fire, my house is going to burn.”

Local

Tamarack temporarily closed due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It comes "out of an abundance of caution" after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Latest News

Local

Gov. DeWine calls for local COVID Defense Teams in Ohio

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 3,590 new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24 hour period.

Local

Pandemic causes poll worker shortage ahead of election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Multiple counties are in need of poll workers after regulars have backed out because of COVID fears.

Video

Keeping your skin looking good through the holidays

Updated: 2 hours ago
Keeping your skin looking good through the holidays

Video

Rock it for the ribbon on First Look at Four

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rock it for the ribbon on First Look at Four

News

Pandemic causes poll worker shortage ahead of election

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Woman remembers late brother fatally shot in Charleston

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Officers say Ronell Huff was killed two months ago, and the suspect is still on the run.