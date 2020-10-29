19 deaths and over 1,800 cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky, 68 counties in the red zone

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - There have been over 1,800 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear says Thursday is the third highest day for new COVID-19 cases within a 24 hour period.

According to Kentucky Public Health, there have been 103,305 total cases.

19 additional deaths have been reported, as of October 29.

1,461 people have died overall in connection to the virus.

18,277 have recovered.

On Thursday, Gov. Beshear released the color-coded map of counties for COVID-19.

There are 68 red zone counties, including Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Lewis, Martin, and Pike counties.

Governor Beshear says over half of Kentucky counties are in the red zone.

If you’re in a red county, you’re asked to allow employees to work from home and students should learn virtually. Governor Beshear announced guidance for red zone counties on Monday.

