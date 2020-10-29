25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 25 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 1,019.

There have been 12 deaths related to the coronavirus in the county.

Four more people have recovered. There have been 691 recoveries overall.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.