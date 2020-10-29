Community rallies for family of mother who died of COVID-19, never got to hold her baby

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What should have been a time of joy for the Carroll family, welcoming a new baby into the world, suddenly was torn apart.

“Everywhere I look, I see Renee,” said Michael Carroll, Renee’s husband.

When Michael Carroll of Huntington lost his wife to COVID-19, finding a ray of light seemed nearly impossible.

Renee was 44 years old and was 36 weeks pregnant when she and Michael both tested positive.

After her C-section, she was put on life support and was never able to hold or see her baby.

Renee died 15 days later, but Michael brought baby Anniston home.

Through the storm that struck the Carroll family, Michael says the outpouring of support from the community has brought a glimmer of light.

Members of the community donated diapers, baby clothing, and formula to the family. And Pizza 314 in Westmoreland held a fundraiser to help pay for the family’s medical bills.

“The outpouring of love. It’s humbling; it’s a humbling moment that people are giving out of love and care. It’s like you know the love of God just wrapping his arms around you in times like this,” Carroll said.

As the family begins to mend and looks forward to many happy days ahead with baby Anniston, they share just a simple message: hold your loved ones tight.

“You never know what tomorrow holds, and you have to live each day like it’s your last,” Carroll said.

The Carroll family says they are very thankful for the love and support from the entire community.

